Orlando's Betty the Tree Frog is ready to pass on the ears as Cadbury Bunny tryouts start

click to enlarge Photo via Cadbury

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cadbury

The annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts start on Monday to find this Easter's bunny. Betty the tree frog, last year's winner, is from the Orlando area.

Orlando native Betty the tree frog lived the high life of the Cadbury Bunny for a year, but now it’s time to pass on the ears.The Cadbury Bunny tryouts opened this week in search of the next Cadbury Easter bunny. Three former “bunnies,” including Betty, will return to form the first-ever judges panel.Betty is owned by UCF student Kaitlyn Vidal, and Vidal made a successful pitch on her behalf.“She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears,” Vidal said in 2021 press release . “Betty's been a great addition to our home, and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world."This year's bunny will appear in screens across the country as part of Cadbury's " Clucking Bunny " commercial and get a $5,000 cash prize.Tryouts close on Feb. 21. The winner will be announced on March 29 after the voting period from March 8 to March 22.