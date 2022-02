Los Tigres del Norte will play Kissimmee at the end of February

click image Photo courtesy Los Tigres del Norte/Facebook

Norteño legends Los Tigres del Norte are out on a lengthy and much-anticipated 'Reunión' tour, and a Kissimmee date is the one opportunity for Florida fans to have an audience with these icons.‘Los Jefes de Jefes’ are kicking off their " La Reunión " tour — fear not, the band never really broke up, just took a bit of a pandemic break from the road — in Ontario next week. The band plays Kissimmee's Silver Spurs Arena at Osceola Heritage Park on Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.The tour will showcase songs from their newest EP, also titled, the newest document after 50 years of performing, writing and playing their music.Tickets for Los Tigres del Norte's Kissimmee concert are available now through Ticketmaster . So get your vaxx or booster — Los Tigres did! (video evidence below) — and roll out to Kissimmee.