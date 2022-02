Indie darlings Bright Eyes to play Orlando in May

click image Photo courtesy Bright Eyes/Facebook

Indie troubadours Bright Eyes are heading out on tour this spring, and you'll be able to 'Another Travelin' Song' (or two, or three or four) from them in May.Conor Oberst and company are heading out for a lengthy North American trek in March that includes three Florida dates — Orlando, Miami and St. Augustine respectively — in late May. Sadly no tour date inThough the band will give some spotlight to 2020's, expect a thorough romp through the full back catalog from Omaha's finest as a massive LP reissue campaign is due to start at the end of May.And if you're in the mood for some pregaming, check out this early 2000s interview between Oberst and much-missed Orlando legend Billy Manes that ran in these very pages.Bright Eyes headline the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 through Ticketmaster