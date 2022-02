Former President Donald Trump to speak at CPAC in Orlando this month

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

As if hosting the Conservative Political Action Conference wasn't hard enough on Orlando already, organized announced the inclusion of a very special guest: former president Donald Trump.The short-fingered vulgarian himself will speak at the four-day bacchanal of tax dodgers and sex pests. Trump announced the move in a true-to-form video that spent more time complaining about last year's venue than talking up the 2022 event.Trump has been added to a shortlist of headline speakers, including Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Governor (and potential Trump rival in 2024 ) Ron DeSantis. The conference promises a raft of right-wing media personalities and congressional representatives in coming days.Tickets start at $295 , but you can get a $50 ticket if you happen to be the most annoying person on your college campus.