Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Former President Donald Trump to speak at CPAC in Orlando this month
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Feb 2, 2022 at 1:47 PM
As if hosting the Conservative Political Action Conference wasn't hard enough on Orlando already, organized announced the inclusion of a very special guest: former president Donald Trump.
The short-fingered vulgarian himself will speak at the four-day bacchanal of tax dodgers and sex pests. Trump announced the move in a true-to-form video
that spent more time complaining about last year's venue than talking up the 2022 event.
Trump has been added to a shortlist of headline speakers, including Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Governor (and potential Trump rival in 2024
) Ron DeSantis. The conference promises a raft of right-wing media personalities and congressional representatives in coming days.
Tickets start at $295
, but you can get a $50 ticket if you happen to be the most annoying person on your college campus.
Tags: Donald Trump, Florida, Orlando, CPAC
