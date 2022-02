BIG Salsa Festival takes over the Hyatt Regency Orlando this month

click to enlarge Photo via BIG Salsa Festival Orlando/Website



BIG Salsa Festival Orlando is bringing a host of global and local Latin artists like Iroko, G-Ya, Tomas Santorico, Juan Matos, Alex & Romi, and Majesty In Motion to Orlando.



The four-day event runs from Feb. 17-21 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Each day of the event is made up of dance parties and performances. The festival even offers dance classes for those who might not know how to cut up.

BIG Salsa Festival is back in town and you don't want to miss out on what they have to offer.Passes for all four days start at $225. For more information on the event and to purchase your passes visit the BIG Salsa Festival's website