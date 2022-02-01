Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The Gist

Tom Brady retires from Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 22 years in NFL

Posted By on Tue, Feb 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/TOM BRADY
  • Photo via Instagram/Tom Brady

Real legends never die, they just become paid spokespeople.

That's the life Tom Brady has to look forward to after retiring from the NFL after 22 years. The long-time New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is, from our current vantage point, almost certainly a lock in any Greatest Quarterback of All-Time convo.



His accomplishments are staggering and almost comical when laid end-to-end. He's a 7-time Super Bowl winner and 5-time Super Bowl MVP. He was league MVP three times, led the NFL in passing touchdowns five times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He holds the record for career wins, completions, passing touchdowns and passing yards. He holds the record for playoff appearances and wins.

Brady didn't appear to be slowing down any as he approached his 45th birthday. Last season, he set a career high for passing yards and led the league in touchdown passes. However, the allure of retirement and maybe finally allowing himself to eat a potato chip were too great.

Read Brady's announcement, shared via Instagram,  below:

 




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nightclub Barbarella to move out of downtown Orlando in February Read More

  2. Florida Man captured on dash cam firing on another driver in road rage incident Read More

  3. Ron DeSantis' press secretary floats paid actor conspiracy theory after Nazi rally, banner drop in Orlando Read More

  4. Florida's knee-jerk move to separate from OSHA could take nearly a decade to complete Read More

  5. Small, historically Black Florida town likely to lose Black congressman under DeSantis redistricting Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation