Tom Brady retires from Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 22 years in NFL

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram/Tom Brady

Real legends never die, they just become paid spokespeople That's the life Tom Brady has to look forward to after retiring from the NFL after 22 years. The long-time New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is, from our current vantage point, almost certainly a lock in any Greatest Quarterback of All-Time convo.His accomplishments are staggering and almost comical when laid end-to-end. He's a 7-time Super Bowl winner and 5-time Super Bowl MVP. He was league MVP three times, led the NFL in passing touchdowns five times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He holds the record for career wins, completions, passing touchdowns and passing yards. He holds the record for playoff appearances and wins.Brady didn't appear to be slowing down any as he approached his 45th birthday. Last season, he set a career high for passing yards and led the league in touchdown passes. However, the allure of retirement and maybe finally allowing himself to eat a potato chip were too great.Read Brady's announcement, shared via Instagram, below: