Netflix show 'Cheer' brings live tour to Orlando this summer

Netflix showis jumping out of your television and on to the IRL stage in Orlando, as part of a national tour.Live will see stars from the Netflix series — including Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer — along with squads from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, and an appearance from National Champion cheerleading coach and author Monica Aldama.“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” said Simianer in a press statement. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun!”Live brings the razzle-dazzle to the Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 through Ticketmaster