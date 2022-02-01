Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Milk Mart's Lazy Sunday Market is perfect for Valentine's Day procrastinators

Posted By on Tue, Feb 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/MILK MART
  • Photo via Instagram/Milk Mart

If it's handmade and funky, it will be on hand at Milk Mart's upcoming Lazy Sunday market.

Crescent Creepers' ocean designs, Afro Rican Art's handmade leather garments, and music and zines from Backward Noise will be among the last-minute gifts available the day before Valentine's Day.



Milk Mart features over 100 local makers, artists, pop-ups, food trucks and businesses. Organizers say it's nearly tripled in size over the last year.


Raw Love Sunscreen, for example, will be a new vendor at the upcoming market. Originating from Hawaii, the mineral sunscreen is water resistant, reef safe, cruelty-free and organic.
At the heart of the Milk District, the mart’s goal is to support Orlando’s art scene by using its platform to showcase those vendors.


The Milk Mart will be at 2430 E. Robinson Street and run from noon to 6 p.m.



