Disney's 'Frozen' musical coming to Orlando for the first time (in forever) this month

click to enlarge Photo via Frozen

Disney's "Frozen" Broadway musical opens its first Orlando show Feb. 24 and will run through March 6.

click to enlarge Photo via Frozen

The "Frozen" Broadway musical is visiting 13 cities for its North American tour.

For the first time in forever, Disney’smusical will open in Orlando.The Broadway show will make its inaugural Orlando run from February 24 t0 March 6 at the Walt Disney Theater of the Dr. Phillips Center.Caroline Innerbichler, who plays Anna in the show, told Broadway Direct that she's excited to play Anna because she feels a connection with the character. She said that when she first sawon screen, all her friends turned to look at her."I was doingat the time and wearing braids for the show, and they all said 'Caroline, that's you,'" Innerbichler said.The musical hits all the familiar favorites and adds a few new songs, including an Elsa and Anna duet called “I Can’t Lose You.”While Elsa actress Caroline Bowman is more than ready to belt "Let It Go," she said she's excited to share the many new songs with audiences.Showtimes vary day to day. Tickets are on sale now.