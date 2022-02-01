Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The Gist

Disney's 'Frozen' musical coming to Orlando for the first time (in forever) this month

Posted By on Tue, Feb 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge Disney's "Frozen" Broadway musical opens its first Orlando show Feb. 24 and will run through March 6. - PHOTO VIA FROZEN
  • Photo via Frozen
  • Disney's "Frozen" Broadway musical opens its first Orlando show Feb. 24 and will run through March 6.

For the first time in forever, Disney’s Frozen musical will open in Orlando.

The Broadway show will  make its inaugural Orlando run from February 24 t0 March 6 at the Walt Disney Theater of the Dr. Phillips Center.




Caroline Innerbichler, who plays Anna in the show, told Broadway Direct that she's excited to play Anna because she feels a connection with the character. She said that when she first saw Frozen on screen, all her friends turned to look at her.

"I was doing Fiddler on the Roof at the time and wearing braids for the show, and they all said 'Caroline, that's you,'" Innerbichler said.

The musical hits all the familiar favorites and adds a few new songs, including an Elsa and Anna duet called “I Can’t Lose You.”

click to enlarge The "Frozen" Broadway musical is visiting 13 cities for its North American tour. - PHOTO VIA FROZEN
  • Photo via Frozen
  • The "Frozen" Broadway musical is visiting 13 cities for its North American tour.

While Elsa actress Caroline Bowman is more than ready to belt "Let It Go," she said she's excited to share the many new songs with audiences.

Showtimes vary day to day.  Tickets are on sale now.



