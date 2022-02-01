Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Despite racist fearmonging from Rep. Anthony Sabatini, migrant workers in Maitland are in country legally

A recent story out of Maitland whipped around the internet at a velocity only chain emails and Facebook scams can reach. The idea that undocumented immigrants were gathering at a hotel in Central Florida moved at the speed of monarchy around social media's metaphorical retirement homes and bridge clubs, riling up old conservatives enough that they actually showed up to the hotel in question.

All of the details of the story, helpfully spread by right-wing chuds like Rep. Anthony Sabatini and Laura Loomer were proven to be false. The mayor of nearby Apopka weighed in, noting to WKMG that the workers all have visas to work in the United States.




The seasonal workers are in town to work at Apopka's Dewar Nurseries. An attorney for the company issued a statement calling claims of illegality "mistaken."

"The workers employed by Dewar Nurseries who reside at the Extended Stay Hotel in Maitland are here in the United States under the H2A Visa program," they wrote.  "This is a long-standing, 100-percent legitimate program that allows our companies to hire the workers we need to deliver the best-quality products to our customers. Any suggestion to the contrary is mistaken.”

Sabatini's racist rant was so wrong, in fact, that he incorrectly identified the hotel in Maitland as being in his district. Though Sabatini is running to represent the district that includes the hotel, his current district centers on Howey-in-the-Hills.




