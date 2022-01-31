Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 31, 2022

The Heard

Nightclub Barbarella to move out of downtown Orlando in February

Posted By on Mon, Jan 31, 2022 at 1:12 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BARBARELLA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Barbarella/Facebook

In what is the end of an era for downtown Orlando nightlife, dance club Barbarella will be moving from its current Orange Avenue address in just over a month.

"Barbarella Orlando is moving!" read a posting on Barbarella's Facebook page last Friday. "We have been playing 80's New Wave since 1984 and will continue to do so at our new spot, a short 13 minute drive from our present location. Come on out for our final weeks in downtown Orlando. We will be here at least until the end of February. Thanks to all of you who have supported us during our 37 year history! More details to follow."



Barbarella reverted back to their classic moniker in May of last year, after several years under the name "Independent Bar." On any given weekend, the venue is packed for Friday night Discothèque events and the Saturday '80s New Wave nights.

Barbarella's history and footprint downtown goes back at least 30 years, through. Orlando Weekly photographer and living repository of local music history Jim Leatherman got seriously nostalgic about the storied space: "I spent some of the best evenings of my life inside [Barbarella]. So many incredible shows happened within those walls: Sonic Youth, Butthole Surfers, Pylon, Flaming Lips, Superchunk, Teenage Fanclub, Afghan Whigs ... just to name a few of the national touring acts I saw there. It was the spot for many a great local band show too! Local heroes, like the Hatebombs, Beggar Weeds, Braille Closet, Genitorturers, Rocket 88, Naiomi's Hair, Bad Afro Experience … It was home to many a club Spacefish local music night too. Truly special musical times, in a magical musical place."

The aforementioned Discothèque club night will be held at Barbarella one last time with headliner Moscoman this Friday, Feb. 4. An "official" closing date has yet to be set as of this writing.

With Barbarella moving, Stonewall closing and Soundbar having been forced out of its Pine Street location all within the space of two months, we are seeing a sea change in downtown Orlando nightlife.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron DeSantis' press secretary floats paid actor conspiracy theory after Nazi rally, banner drop in Orlando Read More

  2. Thanks to a newly designed cruise ship, Florida may soon be a major player in river cruises Read More

  3. Former president, current Florida Man Donald Trump is planning a massive housing development in Miami Read More

  4. Florida's knee-jerk move to separate from OSHA could take nearly a decade to complete Read More

  5. State Senate prepares to hear 15-week abortion ban bill in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation