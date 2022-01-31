Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, January 31, 2022

Florida Man captured on dash cam firing on another driver in road rage incident

Is the castle doctrine mobile? One Florida man aimed to find out during a recent road rage incident in Miami-Dade county. 

30-year-old Eric Popper of Deerfield Beach turned himself into police after firing 11 times into another moving vehicle on I-95 last June. He has bonded out and is facing felony charges over the shooting.





The dash cam video that he shared with police shows Popper cutting off another vehicle and then cursing them when they honk. The other vehicle tailgates Popper at which point he slams on his brakes. Popper then calmly removes his gun from a safe in the center console while keeping his eyes on the road.

When the other vehicle passes him on the left and chucks a water bottle at his car, Popper files wildly through his passenger side window and front windshield. Amazingly no one was injured in the incident. Popper claims he thought he was being shot at.

Florida Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene last year and after hearing how the two cars came to be riddled with bullets, they let both parties leave. We'll say that again in case the overall Florida of it didn't hit. Police heard Popper describe firing blindly into another moving vehicle while both were driving down I-95 and let him go.

Popper faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm.



