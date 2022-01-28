Friday, January 28, 2022
Denzel Curry set to 'melt eyez' in Orlando this summer
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jan 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM
click image
- Photo courtesy Denzel Curry/Facebook
Rapper Denzel Curry has announced the dates for his 2022 'Melt My Eyez' world tour, and Orlando is one of only two Florida dates later this year.
Curry's Melt My Eyez excursion starts at the beginning of April in Denver and ends at the start of July in Phoenix, Arizona, with some European dates sandwiched in the middle. The Florida dates are towards the end of this ambitious trek.
Curry is hitting stages around the country to hype up his already very-anticipated new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future
, which will features cameos from J.I.D, Rico Nasty, T-Pain, slowthai and 6LACK. Curry dropped the first single from the album, “Walkin,”
earlier this week.
Denzel Curry headlines the House of Blues
on Tuesday, June 21. Tickets are available Friday, Jan. 28 via Live Nation
.
