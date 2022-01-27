Thursday, January 27, 2022
Orange County Public Schools will no longer excuse absences of kids being kept home for fear of COVID-19
By Alex Galbraith
on Thu, Jan 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM
Orange County schools will no longer count students who are staying home over fear of catching COVID-19
as an excused absence. Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced the change in a letter to parents, noting that the new rules take effect on Jan. 31.
Jenkins cited the strain of teaching students who are in class and at-home simultaneously, as well as the declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in OCPS schools. She also noted that the state took away the ability to code an absence in their records as related to fears of COVID-19.
"We can longer provide excused absences for those voluntarily keeping their children at home due to the pandemic," she wrote.
Jenkins went on to suggest home-schooling for parents that are still concerned about the ongoing pandemic. Parents are still encouraged to keep their child home if their child is symptomatic.
