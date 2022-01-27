Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 27, 2022

The Heard

Murphy's Law to get romantic with Orlando at Will's Pub on Valentine's Day

Posted By on Thu, Jan 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge 14141837_653534718139089_7738822022887555286_n.jpeg

Love will be in the air around Orlando come Feb. 14 … as will the sounds of classic New York hardcore, when Murphy's Law spend Valentine's Day in the City Beautiful.

The NYHC legends — part of a 1980s hardcore scene in the region that included the Cro-Mags and Agnostic Front — are hitting the road starting Jan. 29 for a tour that will extend through March and hit Florida pretty hard, with tour stops in Orlando, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Jacksonville.



Murphy's Law play Will's Pub on Monday, Feb. 14, with doors at 8 p.m. Local support to be announced.

Tickets are currently available through Ticketweb, or can be purchased at the door.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Elon Musk launched a rocket from Central Florida seven years ago. It's about to collide with the moon. Read More

  2. Orlando may soon be home to one of the most famous arts collectives in the world Read More

  3. Former president, current Florida Man Donald Trump is planning a massive housing development in Miami Read More

  4. Thanks to a newly designed cruise ship, Florida may soon be a major player in river cruises Read More

  5. Things to do in Orlando this week, Jan. 26–Feb. 1: 'Dragons and Fairies,' 'Ain't Too Proud,' Gabriel Iglesias Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation