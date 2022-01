Murphy's Law to get romantic with Orlando at Will's Pub on Valentine's Day

click to enlarge

Love will be in the air around Orlando come Feb. 14 … as will the sounds of classic New York hardcore, when Murphy's Law spend Valentine's Day in the City Beautiful.The NYHC legends — part of a 1980s hardcore scene in the region that included the Cro-Mags and Agnostic Front — are hitting the road starting Jan. 29 for a tour that will extend through March and hit Florida pretty hard, with tour stops in Orlando, West Palm Beach, Tampa and Jacksonville. Murphy's Law play Will's Pub on Monday, Feb. 14, with doors at 8 p.m. Local support to be announced.Tickets are currently available through Ticketweb , or can be purchased at the door.