Lunar New Year Festival returns to Orlando with Dragon Parade on Feb. 13

click to enlarge Central Florida Dragon Parade

The 2020 Dragon Parade for the year of the rat was the last for the Lunar New Year Festival in Orlando as it was skipped in 2021. The festival will host the parade again on Feb.13.

The Lunar New Year stops for no virus, but the public celebration in Orlando was called off last year due to the coronavirus. With things back to normal (if you squint), Lunar New Year festivities are back on. The Central Florida Dragon Parade will hit the streets on Feb. 13.This will be the festival’s 10th annual dragon parade, in celebration of the Year of the Tiger. The Lunar New Year is not considered an official holiday in the United States, but many Asian organizations work to host the celebration.The parade will run from 11 a.m. to noon, starting at the corner of Lake Highland Drive and North Mills Avenue. It will run to the corner of North Thornton Avenue and Colonial Drive. Over 8,500 people attended the event in 2020.