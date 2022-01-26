Things to do in Orlando this week, Jan. 26–Feb. 1: 'Dragons and Fairies,' 'Ain't Too Proud,' Gabriel Iglesias

click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy the Memoir Agency
- 'Dragons and Fairies' are taking over Leu Gardens
Through Jan. 30
Ain't Too Proud
Broadway musical tracing the lengthy career arc of Motown icons the Temptations. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $49-$114.
Jan. 27–Feb. 19
Trav'lin: A 1930s Harlem Musical Romance
Life and love in the Jazz Age, featuring the music of composer J.C. Johnson. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org
, $22-$46.
Friday, Jan. 28
Randy Houser
It's "Anything Goes" when this countryfied singer-songwriter comes to town. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com
, $25-$65.
Jan. 28–Feb. 13
Into the Woods
Musical mashup of favorite fairytale characters, told for adults in Stephen Sondheim's sublime songs. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
, $29-$39.
Jan. 28–March 6
Dragons and Fairies
The Creative City Project's newest immersive outdoor experience wherein the grounds of Leu Gardens become home to all manner of mythical creatures. Harry P. Leu Gardens, dragonsorlando.com
, $25.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Gabriel Iglesias
Stand-up comic and reality TV star lands in Orlando. And, yes, you may call him "Fluffy." 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com
, $44-$79.
Lake Nona Lunar New Year Festival
Lake Nona Social’s Lunar New Year Festival featuring Lion dancing, music, Tai Chi demonstrations, kids crafts, live traditional gown fashion show, Asian food vendors much more. Noon, Nona Adventure Park, 14086 Centerline Drive, lunarlakenona.com
, $8-$32.
Medal Militia, Martians in 21
Metallica and
Misfits cover bands. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, $10.
Ryley Walker
Avant-minded singer and guitarist Walker plays Timucua Arts with a backing band that includes Chris Corsano. 7 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin St., timucua.com
, $20 (or $5 livestream).
Jan. 29-May 2
Science Fiction, Science Future
"Let your imagination run wild with the possibilities of the future." Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org
, $21.
Sunday, Jan. 30
The BellTowers, Run Raquel, and Blue Streak Mamas
All-star lineup of credentialed local rockers and groovers. 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, $10.
CRT: A Critical Conversation About Race and History
Jason Gregory, an English Department lecturer at UCF, and Writers in the Sun will host an online conversation featuring a panel of writers and speakers to discuss the importance of race and history in their work. 7 p.m., UCF online event, events.ucf.edu
, free.
Jazz Spoken Here
Improvised jazz meets improvised spoken word, courtesy of the Hayes Project. 7 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin St., timucua.com
, $5-$25 donation.
Kansas
"Wayward" classic-rockers get loud in the Steinmetz. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $55-$125.
click to enlarge Trevor Wallace
- Trevor Wallace | photo via Plaza Live
"Is he that guy?" YouTuber and comedian Wallace is very much that guy. 7 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 S. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
, $29.50-$39.50.
Monday, Jan. 31
Meet the Filmmaker: Scare Package
Interrogate the folks behind horror anthology film Scare Package:
creator Aaron B. Koontz, star Jeremy King and producer Cameron Burns. 9:15 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
, $12.
Museums + Galleries:
Through May 8
American Modernisms at the Rollins Museum of Art
American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Through May 8
Art Encounters: Ally Is a Verb
Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Through Aug. 7
Cathedrals of Florida
Clyde Butcher’s photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida’s wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
, $20.
Through May 1
Connoisseurship & Collecting
Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
, $20.
Through May 30
Contemporary Expressions
Display of 50 prints from UCF publishing collective Flying Horse Editions, in conjunction with UCF's contemporaneous exhibition. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
, $5.
Through Feb. 3
Flying Horse Editions Exhibition
Exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of Flying Horse Editions, the adventurous in-house UCF publishing collective. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
, free.
Through May 8
From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art From the Sol Rabin Collection
First major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years to spotlight Greek art during the "Geometric" period. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
