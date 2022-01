Things to do in Orlando this week, Jan. 26–Feb. 1: 'Dragons and Fairies,' 'Ain't Too Proud,' Gabriel Iglesias

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Memoir Agency

'Dragons and Fairies' are taking over Leu Gardens

click to enlarge Trevor Wallace | photo via Plaza Live

Our editors' selections of the best stuff to do this week.Broadway musical tracing the lengthy career arc of Motown icons the Temptations. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $49-$114.Life and love in the Jazz Age, featuring the music of composer J.C. Johnson. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org , $22-$46.It's "Anything Goes" when this countryfied singer-songwriter comes to town. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com , $25-$65.Musical mashup of favorite fairytale characters, told for adults in Stephen Sondheim's sublime songs. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com , $29-$39.The Creative City Project's newest immersive outdoor experience wherein the grounds of Leu Gardens become home to all manner of mythical creatures. Harry P. Leu Gardens, dragonsorlando.com , $25.Stand-up comic and reality TV star lands in Orlando. And, yes, you may call him "Fluffy." 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com , $44-$79.Lake Nona Social’s Lunar New Year Festival featuring Lion dancing, music, Tai Chi demonstrations, kids crafts, live traditional gown fashion show, Asian food vendors much more. Noon, Nona Adventure Park, 14086 Centerline Drive, lunarlakenona.com , $8-$32.MetallicaMisfits cover bands. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org , $10.Avant-minded singer and guitarist Walker plays Timucua Arts with a backing band that includes Chris Corsano. 7 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin St., timucua.com , $20 (or $5 livestream)."Let your imagination run wild with the possibilities of the future." Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org , $21.All-star lineup of credentialed local rockers and groovers. 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org , $10.Jason Gregory, an English Department lecturer at UCF, and Writers in the Sun will host an online conversation featuring a panel of writers and speakers to discuss the importance of race and history in their work. 7 p.m., UCF online event, events.ucf.edu , free.Improvised jazz meets improvised spoken word, courtesy of the Hayes Project. 7 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin St., timucua.com , $5-$25 donation."Wayward" classic-rockers get loud in the Steinmetz. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $55-$125."Is he that guy?" YouTuber and comedian Wallace is very much that guy. 7 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 S. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org , $29.50-$39.50.Interrogate the folks behind horror anthology filmcreator Aaron B. Koontz, star Jeremy King and producer Cameron Burns. 9:15 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org , $12.Through May 8American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Through May 8Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Through Aug. 7Clyde Butcher’s photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida’s wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org , $20.Through May 1Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org , $20.Through May 30Display of 50 prints from UCF publishing collective Flying Horse Editions, in conjunction with UCF's contemporaneous exhibition. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org , $5.Through Feb. 3Exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of Flying Horse Editions, the adventurous in-house UCF publishing collective. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu , free.Through May 8First major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years to spotlight Greek art during the "Geometric" period. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.