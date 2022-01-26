Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Tank and The Bangas, Gregory Porter to play St. Augustine's Fort Mose during February Jazz & Blues series
By Alex Galbraith
- Instagram/Tank and the Bangas
If you feel like braving I-95 north, St. Augustine's Fort Mose has quite a musical lineup coming in February. Jazz singer Gregory Porter, NPR darlings
Tank and the Bangas and New Orleans icon Trombone Shorty are all expected to play sets at the historic settlement.
For the unfamiliar, Fort Mose was an early free settlement of largely escaped slaves in Spanish Florida. Spain granted slaves that had escaped from English colonies their freedom in exchange for a conversion to Catholicism (and military service for adult men). Fort Mose was built in 1738 to house these free families.
The historic site is hosting a series of concerts in February as part of their Jazz & Blues series. From Feb 18 to 26, the reconstructed fort will host shows from the Count Basie Orchestra and Amythyst Kiah as well as the aforementioned acts.
Tickets are individually priced, with general admission tickets for Tank and the Bangas holding down the low end at $40. For more information, head to the festival's website.
