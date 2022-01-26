Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Haan Coffee Roasters plan Mills 50 shop
By Alex Galbraith
on Wed, Jan 26, 2022 at 2:02 PM
After a year spent roasting and shipping out of their Orlando HQ, Haan Coffee Roasters
are ready for their public-facing debut.
The folks behind the online coffee roastery are opening up a coffee shop in Mills 50. Co-owner Albert Kang told What Now Orlando
that he hopes to start construction at 1233 E Colonial Drive
soon and open by late summer. The space used to be a nail salon but will soon be part of a row of restaurants, including the upcoming Filipino ice cream shop Sampaguita
Haan's name comes from a hard-to-pin-down feeling
that many Koreans feel is part of their cultural identity. The company's website describes it as a "search for identity and an homage to our roots." Common words used to describe it tend to relate to sorrow and grief, but also beauty and hope.
