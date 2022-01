Elon Musk launched a rocket from Central Florida seven years ago. It's about to collide with the moon.

click to enlarge Jeremy Reper

Elon Musk has never failed to prove himself the richest idiot on Earth. Pretty soon, he'll hold that title on the moon as well.The man who innovated cars so hard that they started regularly exploding is poised be the culprit behind the first-ever piece of space junk hitting the moon. An out-of-control, Cape Canaveral-launched rocket is expected to collide with the moon in early March after seven years of erratically flying between the moon and Earth.The rocket was part of a successful launch of the NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory in 2015. It was Musk's rocket company's first interplanetary launch.Data analyst and near-Earth object tracker Bill Gray wrote in a blog post that he believes the collision will occur on March 4 on the far side of the Moon.“This is the first unintentional case [of space junk hitting the moon] of which I am aware,” Gray said.If we'd funded NASA properly, we'd never get the exciting chance to watch a rich Redditor fling multi-million-dollar rocks at the queen of tides. Progress!