Cruise lines' ability to check vaccination status might be overturned as Florida appeal looms

A federal appeals court will hear arguments in May in a Florida battle about whether Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings could require passengers to show documentation that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments during the week of May 16, according to a notice posted Monday. The notice did not provide a specific date.Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration took the case to the Atlanta-based appeals court after U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams last year sided with Norwegian and issued a preliminary injunction against a state law that sought to bar businesses from requiring vaccination documentation —- what has become known as vaccine passports.The ruling, which applied only to Norwegian, said the state law violates the First Amendment and the dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.