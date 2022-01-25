Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The Gist

Zora! Festival's Outdoor Festival of the Arts — featuring Parliament Funkadelic — postponed until June

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM

click to enlarge George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic - PHOTO COURTESY ZORA! FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Zora! Festival/Facebook
  • George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic

Zora! Festival organizers have postponed the Festival's signature Outdoor Festival of the Arts event, originally set for the end of this month.

The multi-day Outdoor Festival of the Arts, which will feature a set from iconic intergalactic-funk legends Parliament Funkadelic, will be pushed forward to June 4-5, from the original dates of the weekend of Jan. 28-30.



Aside from Parliament Funkadelic, the other previously confirmed performers — Kim Waters and Tom Browne — are also on board for these rescheduled dates. The Outdoor Festival at the Arts will still take place at the Preserve in Eatonville.

“After extensive consultation with the festival’s stakeholders, community leaders and Mrs. N.Y. Nathiri, P.E.C.’s Executive Director, our Board has chosen to reschedule the Outdoor Festival of the Arts to June 4-5, due to the surge in COVID infections in Central Florida. While we looked forward to this year’s celebrations with great anticipation, we know that the health of our festival attendees and our community is of paramount importance," said Winfred Chad McKendrick, President of P.E.C.’s Governing Board, in a press statement.

"We are pleased that George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will perform on Saturday, June 4 and that Kim Waters and Tom Browne will also return on Sunday, June 5, a lineup fitting to the kick-off weekend of Black Music Month and celebrate the musical genius of people of African ancestry.”

Zora! Festival events will be ongoing through 2022, A full schedule is available on the Zora! Fest website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  2. Florida man fights off black bear to protect his wiener dogs in terrifying video Read More

  3. Judge overturns University of Florida policy that kept professors from serving as expert witnesses Read More

  4. Greenery Creamery owner to open Filipino ice cream shop in Mills 50 later this year Read More

  5. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, new study finds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation