Zora! Festival's Outdoor Festival of the Arts — featuring Parliament Funkadelic — postponed until June

George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic

Zora! Festival organizers have postponed the Festival's signature Outdoor Festival of the Arts event, originally set for the end of this month.The multi-day Outdoor Festival of the Arts, which will feature a set from iconic intergalactic-funk legends Parliament Funkadelic, will be pushed forward to June 4-5, from the original dates of the weekend of Jan. 28-30.Aside from Parliament Funkadelic, the other previously confirmed performers — Kim Waters and Tom Browne — are also on board for these rescheduled dates. The Outdoor Festival at the Arts will still take place at the Preserve in Eatonville.“After extensive consultation with the festival’s stakeholders, community leaders and Mrs. N.Y. Nathiri, P.E.C.’s Executive Director, our Board has chosen to reschedule the Outdoor Festival of the Arts to June 4-5, due to the surge in COVID infections in Central Florida. While we looked forward to this year’s celebrations with great anticipation, we know that the health of our festival attendees and our community is of paramount importance," said Winfred Chad McKendrick, President of P.E.C.’s Governing Board, in a press statement."We are pleased that George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will perform on Saturday, June 4 and that Kim Waters and Tom Browne will also return on Sunday, June 5, a lineup fitting to the kick-off weekend of Black Music Month and celebrate the musical genius of people of African ancestry.”Zora! Festival events will be ongoing through 2022, A full schedule is available on the Zora! Fest website