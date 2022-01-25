Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Orlando Science Center's 'Science on Tap' fundraiser brings craft beer to Loch Haven Park this Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites craft beer enthusiasts to the center's first fundraising event in over two years. - ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER
  • Orlando Science Center
  • The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites craft beer enthusiasts to the center's first fundraising event in over two years.

The Orlando Science Center is hosting an evening outdoors with craft beer, food and science this Saturday in Loch Haven Park.

The “Science on Tap” event will be the Science Center’s first fundraising event in over two years, and beer craft enthusiasts 21 and over are invited.



With over 150 brews to sample from more than 30 local breweries, the fundraiser is made up of interactive science demos and games like cornhole and giant Jenga, among other activities. OSC promises live music and local food trucks, as well.

Tickets range from $30 to $90. The fundraiser is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with early entry for higher tiers.



