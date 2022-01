Orlando Science Center's 'Science on Tap' fundraiser brings craft beer to Loch Haven Park this Saturday

click to enlarge Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites craft beer enthusiasts to the center's first fundraising event in over two years.

The Orlando Science Center is hosting an evening outdoors with craft beer, food and science this Saturday in Loch Haven Park.The “Science on Tap” event will be the Science Center’s first fundraising event in over two years, and beer craft enthusiasts 21 and over are invited.With over 150 brews to sample from more than 30 local breweries, the fundraiser is made up of interactive science demos and games like cornhole and giant Jenga, among other activities. OSC promises live music and local food trucks, as well. Tickets range from $30 to $90. The fundraiser is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with early entry for higher tiers.