Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

The Gist

Orlando venue Rosé brings a new flavor to International Drive

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge _r0se0rlando.jpg

Opening a new venue on New Year’s Eve is a ballsy move, and it takes resources, strategy and confidence to pull it off. Oh yeah, and people. Lots of people.

Kailash Maharaj, who also owns Alchemy Hookah Lounge on South Kirkman Road, launched his new International Drive venture Rosé Orlando on Dec. 31, tapping local promoter H Dot to get the night popping.



“This isn’t the first time I’ve done an opening on New Year’s. It’s actually a great night to do it because people are looking for something to do and willing to try something new,” said H Dot.

The grand opening was a success by all accounts. Revenue goals were achieved, the food service was smooth, the bar staff was excellent, the music was lit (props to the DJ for playing Kodak Black’s "Super Gremlin" at midnight) and all the sections were booked. The energy was friendly and welcoming, setting a standard that has been maintained every day since.

Rosé is located in the plaza at 6400 International Drive, in the space where Deja Vu Island Grill used to be. Maharaj redesigned the interior and continues to make use of the kitchen. Some menu items have a Trinidadian twist, a nod to Maharaj’s roots. And the menu is served late into the night.

All Jokes Aside, the comedy showcase brought to you by Wil Milz (aka King Dirtbag), has re-emerged on Monday nights at Rosé — moving from Nightshade Lounge after a brief hiatus. As always, Dirtbag is bringing out solid Central Florida comedians like Tae Tatted Up, Joe Censabella, David Jolly and many more. The foundation of the night is solid, with On One Band and DJ Tamera James delivering the music every week.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  2. Florida man fights off black bear to protect his wiener dogs in terrifying video Read More

  3. Judge overturns University of Florida policy that kept professors from serving as expert witnesses Read More

  4. Greenery Creamery owner to open Filipino ice cream shop in Mills 50 later this year Read More

  5. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, new study finds Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation