Orlando venue Rosé brings a new flavor to International Drive

Opening a new venue on New Year’s Eve is a ballsy move, and it takes resources, strategy and confidence to pull it off. Oh yeah, and people. Lots of people.Kailash Maharaj, who also owns Alchemy Hookah Lounge on South Kirkman Road, launched his new International Drive venture Rosé Orlando on Dec. 31, tapping local promoter H Dot to get the night popping.“This isn’t the first time I’ve done an opening on New Year’s. It’s actually a great night to do it because people are looking for something to do and willing to try something new,” said H Dot.The grand opening was a success by all accounts. Revenue goals were achieved, the food service was smooth, the bar staff was excellent, the music was lit (props to the DJ for playing Kodak Black’s "Super Gremlin" at midnight) and all the sections were booked. The energy was friendly and welcoming, setting a standard that has been maintained every day since.Rosé is located in the plaza at 6400 International Drive, in the space where Deja Vu Island Grill used to be. Maharaj redesigned the interior and continues to make use of the kitchen. Some menu items have a Trinidadian twist, a nod to Maharaj’s roots. And the menu is served late into the night.All Jokes Aside, the comedy showcase brought to you by Wil Milz (aka King Dirtbag), has re-emerged on Monday nights at Rosé — moving from Nightshade Lounge after a brief hiatus. As always, Dirtbag is bringing out solid Central Florida comedians like Tae Tatted Up, Joe Censabella, David Jolly and many more. The foundation of the night is solid, with On One Band and DJ Tamera James delivering the music every week.