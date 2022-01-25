Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Chicken tender chain Raising Cane's plots Lake Nona location
Posted
By Alex Galbraith
on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 11:20 AM
click to enlarge
- Photo via Instagram/Raising Cane's
Louisiana-based chicken tender chain Raising Cane's has made no secret
of their plans to mount an offensive into Zaxby's and PDQ-held territory. They shared that they hoped to expand into Tampa and Orlando late last year and now we have some idea of where those restaurants might be.
The chain filed an application in Lake Nona
to place a restaurant at 12049 Pioneers Way, just up the road from Valencia's Lake Nona campus.
Cane's operates on a "do one thing well" philosophy. Their menu is almost entirely based around ordering chicken strips in different quantities. While they do offer honey mustard if you ask, the main dipping sauce is Cane's Sauce, a sort of fancy sauce that is akin to Zaxby's signature dip.
The chain's original plans called for a store in Lake Nona and another in Kissimmee. No location in the latter has been confirmed. There is no set opening date.
Tags: Orlando, Lake Nona, Raising Cane's, fast food, chicken tenders, Image
