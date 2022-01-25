Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Bad Bunny plays Orlando's Camping World Stadium in August

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY BAD BUNNY/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy Bad Bunny/Instagram

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny announced on Monday that his first-ever stadium tour will start in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on August 5.

The “World’s Hottest Tour” will have 29 dates and will cross the United States and Latin America after starting in Orlando this summer.



Ticket pre-sale starts Wednesday. January 26 at noon ET. The general public sale will get their shot on Friday, January 28.

DJ Alesso will join Bad Bunny for 11 dates while artist Diplo will be featured on two dates, but neither will be at the kickoff show. The show marks the first time a Latin music artist has headlined the stadium.

Bad Bunny has been the most streamed artist globally on Spotify since 2020. For a third consecutive year, he is ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Artists charts.

This announcement comes about two weeks before the start of his “El Último Tour del Mundo,” starting Feb. 9. He will be at the Amway Center on March 29 and March 30.



