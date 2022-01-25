Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Ava MediterrAegean sets opening date in February

Posted By on Tue, Jan 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge Ava MediterrAegean will be opening on Feb. 1 at Park Avenue with Chef Keith Bombaugh as executive chef. - MILA GROUP
  • MILA Group
  • Ava MediterrAegean will be opening on Feb. 1 at Park Avenue with Chef Keith Bombaugh as executive chef.

Greek-inspired restaurant Ava MediterrAegean is finally ready to open in downtown Winter Park.

The recently troubled space  will open in Luma on Park’s former location on Park Avenue with Chef Keith Bombaugh as its executive chef.




Bombaugh has experience in three-Michelin-starred Alinea in Chicago and in Mirabelle in Washington D.C. Bombaugh  signed  on after "Top Chef" Season 3 winner Hung Huynh departed. The chef has not shared why he left the project.

Ava’s secluded underground bar, “The Lounge,” will have a DJ, private dining areas and a cocktail program. It will be set in Luma’s former cellar.



