Monday, January 24, 2022

The Milk District Spot damaged in overnight car crash

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE MILK DISTRICT/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy the Milk District/INstagram

New Milk District retail venture the Spot was the site of a car accident late Sunday night, causing damage to the storefront.

At around 1:30 a.m. last night, two cars collided on Robinson Street, which then spiraled into one of the cars veering off the road and slamming into the front window of the Milk District Spot's storefront. According to the Orlando Sentinel, an Orlando man was arrested following the incident on charges of "leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, and filing a false report."



Per the Milk District's official Instagram, the Spot's vendors were "minimally impacted," and the plan is to repair the storefront and get them back in the shop this week. "We got the space all boarded up and secure, and are working to get the building back in shape and bring the vendors back for Tasty Takeover this Tuesday night," read the Instagram statement.

The Milk District Spot is currently the site of a joint pop-up dubbed "The Exchange at the Spot," with Kick Bright, a Joybird Books outpost, the Vintage Chair and Framework Craft Coffee Bar.

You can donate to the business impacted through the Milk District, or browse their online wares.



