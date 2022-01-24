Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 24, 2022

Bloggytown

Florida man fights off black bear to protect his wiener dogs in terrifying video

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FWC
  • Screenshot via FWC

A Florida man walked away with just a few scratches after defending his dogs from a full-grown black bear.

Last weekend the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a 38-second Ring doorbell video showing a Daytona Beach resident facing off with a bear.



In the video, the man (who was not identified by the FWC) can be seen on his porch with his two dogs when one begins barking at the door. Then the bear appears. According to the FWC, the man thought the bear was another dog.


“Thinking the animal was another dog and not a bear, the man moved towards it to protect his dogs and the bear reacted,” said the FWC. “The man was able to get the bear to leave by making loud noises and quickly moving a bench in front of his porch door. Luckily the man’s injuries were not life-threatening and his dogs were not injured.”

Per usual, the video was shared by the FWC as a teachable moment for the public. While bear encounters are rare, the agency offered a few tips:

- Don’t run; running may trigger a chase response. Back away slowly in the opposite direction and wait for the bear to leave. - From a safe distance, make loud noises to scare away the bear.
- Give the bear a clear escape route (do not corner it).
- If the bear makes contact with you, fight back aggressively.
- If your dog and a bear make contact, make noise and use bear spray or a water hose to try and break them up.

If you do encounter a bear, you can call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Milk District Spot damaged in overnight car crash Read More

  2. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, new study finds Read More

  3. Judge overturns University of Florida policy that kept professors from serving as expert witnesses Read More

  4. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  5. Greenery Creamery owner to open Filipino ice cream shop in Mills 50 later this year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation