Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice to headline SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

click to enlarge Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook

SeaWorld Orlando just shared food and entertainment info on their sprawling Seven Seas Food Festival. Returning in early February, the celebration of international cuisine will offer more than 50 food tastings and entertainment from Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice.The fest kicks off on February 4 and runs through May 8, with concerts ranging from Molly Hatchet and Asia to country act Justin Moore and '90s alt-rockers Everclear. The fest will be divided into 24 marketplaces offering everything from corned beef to clam chowder. The stalls will also offer a mix of specialty cocktails and craft beers.Admission is included with the purchase of a ticket to SeaWorld Orlando, but samples and drinks are not complimentary. To that end, the park is offering sample lanyards that cut down on the cost of playing gourmand at the park.The concerts, for what it's worth, are entirely open and free to park guests. For more information, take a look at the Seven Seas Food Festival website