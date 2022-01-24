Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 24, 2022

The Gist

Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice to headline SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

Posted By on Mon, Jan 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy SeaWorld/Facebook

SeaWorld Orlando just shared food and entertainment info on their sprawling Seven Seas Food Festival. Returning in early February, the celebration of international cuisine will offer more than 50 food tastings and entertainment from Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice.

The fest kicks off on February 4 and runs through May 8, with concerts ranging from Molly Hatchet and Asia to country act Justin Moore and '90s alt-rockers Everclear. The fest will be divided into 24 marketplaces offering everything from corned beef to clam chowder. The stalls will also offer a mix of specialty cocktails and craft beers.



Related After two slow years, Orlando is about to have a ton of new rides and attractions
A look at Dreamers Point, a new section under construction within World Celebration at Epcot
After two slow years, Orlando is about to have a ton of new rides and attractions
By Ken Storey
Blogs

Admission is included with the purchase of a ticket to SeaWorld Orlando, but samples and drinks are not complimentary. To that end, the park is offering sample lanyards that cut down on the cost of playing gourmand at the park.

The concerts, for what it's worth, are entirely open and free to park guests. For more information, take a look at the Seven Seas Food Festival website.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A record number of manatees have arrived at Blue Spring State Park (and you can watch them live) Read More

  2. Orlando lost two major arts collectives in recent years, now one of the most famous in the world may soon call the city home Read More

  3. Cannabis compounds can prevent COVID-19 infection, new study finds Read More

  4. A piece of fruit is the best sign yet that Universal Orlando has major new attraction in the works Read More

  5. Winter Park Police Chief released on bail Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation