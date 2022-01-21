Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Friday, January 21, 2022

The Gist

Orlando Art Museum celebrates Black History Month with a Basquiat collection

Posted By on Fri, Jan 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART /INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Orlando Museum of Art /Instagram

The Orlando Museum of Art will be hosting various Jean-Michel Basquiat events on Feb. 11-13 to celebrate Black History Month.

On Feb. 11 from 8 p.m. to midnight, they are throwing Basquiat's 1982 Heroes & Monsters Ball which is an 80's themed NYC-style party. The Motiv Crew will perform. Full open bars with signature cocktails, a live DJ, live art demonstrations by Naderson Saint-Pierre, food from Maya Rosa BBQ, and a  360-degree slow-motion station are included with the purchase of a ticket.



The centerpiece of the celebration will be unveiled on February 12. The museum will showcase a private art collection of Jean-Michel Basquiat. This 26 piece collection was curated in 1982 when Basquiat lived in Los Angeles. The collection will be available from Feb. 12 through June 30.

On Feb. 13, there will be a free screening of the film Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child. Directed by Tamra Davis, the documentary focuses on the life of the late artist and his story as a black artist in a predominantly white field.

Tickets and other information on the Basquiat events are available on the Orlando Museum of Art's website.


