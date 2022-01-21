Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is the latest local official to test positive for COVID-19

After being made aware that I had been exposed to COVID-19, Susie & I both tested positive. We are currently asymptomatic, which I credit to being vaccinated & boosted. I will continue to isolate & work on City business remotely as directed by CDC guidelines.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 21, 2022
The vaccine is still our best defense against serious illness and even death from COVID-19. If you haven't gotten the vaccine yet, please get it as soon as possible.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 20, 2022
And if you've already gotten the vaccine, I encourage you to get your booster to keep protecting yourself. pic.twitter.com/I8orIlsWXM
