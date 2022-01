Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is the latest local official to test positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge Photo via Buddy Dyer/Facebook

After being made aware that I had been exposed to COVID-19, Susie & I both tested positive. We are currently asymptomatic, which I credit to being vaccinated & boosted. I will continue to isolate & work on City business remotely as directed by CDC guidelines. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 21, 2022

The vaccine is still our best defense against serious illness and even death from COVID-19. If you haven't gotten the vaccine yet, please get it as soon as possible.



And if you've already gotten the vaccine, I encourage you to get your booster to keep protecting yourself. pic.twitter.com/I8orIlsWXM — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) January 20, 2022

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his wife Suzie tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.The mayor announced that he had contracted coronavirus on his Twitter, noting that they were prompted to take the test because they had been exposed to a person who was positive and not because they were suffering symptoms.Dyer credited his easy-going so far to the fact that he is vaccinated and boosted. He said that he will isolate from others and work remotely until he's able to return to work safely.Dyer is the second Orlando-area official to test positive this week after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings . Overall, it's been a chaotic week for the heads of Orange County's government agencies, as the county Department of Health head Raul Pino was placed on administrative leave by the state for encouraging his staff to get vaccinated.Dyer's last tweet before the announcement was encouraging Orlandoans to get vaccinated and boosted.Dyer's tack is a far cry from the one taken by state leaders. Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly refused to divulge whether he received the booster shot, leading fellow Florida Man Donald Trump to call him (and other coy politicos) " gutless ."