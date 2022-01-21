Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, January 21, 2022

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly in Florida

Posted By on Fri, Jan 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM

Florida hospitals saw a decrease in patients with COVID-19 in numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



The numbers showed that 11,575 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, down from 11,839 in a Wednesday count. Also, the federal agency reported that 1,601 COVID-19 patients were in hospital intensive-care units, down slightly from 1,615 on Wednesday.

The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 surged during the past month as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.



