A piece of fruit is the best sign yet that Universal Orlando has major new attraction in the works

click to enlarge
- Photo by Seth Kubersky
- Minion Mayhem at Universal Studios Orlando
After years of rumors, Universal Orlando is hinting at what will replace Shrek 4D.
The nearly two-decade-old 4D film attraction closed on the evening of January 9 and construction had started by the time Universal Studios Florida reopened the following morning. Walls circled the Shrek building and on them were multiple designs featuring the Minions
. Universal Orlando’s social media team also got in on the action with a now viral video
of an onion, a vegetable associated with Shrek, replaced by a banana, a favorite fruit of the Minions.
click image
- Image via Universal Orlando
Prior to the closure of Shrek 4D, there were conflicting rumors on what was to replace it, with some pointing to Secret Life of Pets
or a more generic DreamWorks-themed theater possibly coming to the site. At Universal Studios Hollywood, the DreamWorks Theatre is home to that park’s primary 4D experience, and a dark ride themed to the Secret Life of Pets
quickly became a fan favorite after opening last year.
Those two attractions are still rumored for Orlando but now in different locations. The Shrek site is now all but confirmed for a new Despicable Me
-themed attraction. Surprisingly, very little has changed regarding the plans from what we reported four years ago, with the new attraction now rumored to be a walkthrough style attraction instead of a trackless dark ride.
Orlando Park Stop
has some idea of what the ride might be. According to that publication, this new attraction will have guests stand
on a moving sidewalk like those at many aquariums. Guest will ride the moving sidewalk past various interactive booths. As we reported in 2018
, the attraction is expected to be themed to Villain-Con, a trade convention for evildoers that is featured in the first Minions
film. In the film, the convention takes place in Orlando.
click to enlarge
- Photo via Resorts World Sentosa Singapore
- Minion Park at Universal Studios Singapore
Universal Studios Florida is the only NBCUniversal-owned park to feature just one Minions attraction. All the others that include the small yellow characters have large multi-attraction areas dedicated to them. The most extensive such land is found at the brand-new Universal Studios Beijing, where the Minions have an entire land filled with multiple attractions, an indoor play area, several dining options, and numerous gift shops. There is some speculation that a similar mini-land is now in the works for Orlando, with the nearby Universal Studios' Classic Monsters Café potentially being rethemed to the Minions. The Classic Monsters will be getting their own land
at the upcoming Epic Universe theme park, so the loss of them at Universal Studios Florida wouldn’t’ be as big of a deal.
click to enlarge
- Image via Wikimedia | Christophe95
- Freeze Ray Sliders at Universal Studios Japan
That same logic may be what finally spurred the acknowledgment of a second Minions attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida. Insiders are now pointing to a plot of land
at Epic Universe that was previously earmarked for future development. The site has seen groundwork similar to nearby plots where theme park lands have been confirmed. This site, located between Super Nintendo World and the Universal Monsters village, is potentially where an Illumination-themed land may be located.
Last summer NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stated
Illumination would have a presence within Epic Universe. At the time, there were no rumored Illumination franchises poised for the park.
Back at Universal Studios Florida, the new Minions ‘walkthrough’ attraction is expected to open next year or the year after. The decision to shift from a ride to a walkthrough attraction allows for a quicker development schedule. This keeps the resort in the plan of opening at least two significant new attractions
ahead of Epic Universe. The other is the strongly rumored Harry Potter VR experience thought to be replacing the former Fear Factor Live Theater. Demolition permits for both
Fear Factor Live and Shrek 4D have now been filed, with the demolitions expected in the coming weeks.
Universal has a history of not announcing new attractions until they're under construction so even with the teases they’ve provided, it’s unlikely we’ll get any official confirmation regarding a new Minions attraction for Orlando any time soon.
–
