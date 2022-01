Science Fiction, Science Future exhibition opens at Orlando Science Center Jan. 29

click to enlarge Orlando Science Center

A new exhibition called "Science Fiction, Science Future" will premiere at the Orlando Science Center on Jan. 29 and will run through May 9.The exhibition will focus on new and interesting interactions with technology via exhibits that allow guests to seemingly do the impossible.Visitors can become invisible, move objects with their minds and interact with a robot that copies movements."Science Fiction, Science Future" will give visitors a chance to predict the future by drawing and describing what they believe houses, transportation and the planet will look like.The Orlando Science Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for the entirety of the museum range from $15-21.