Thursday, January 20, 2022
Science Fiction, Science Future exhibition opens at Orlando Science Center Jan. 29
- Visitors at the Science Fiction, Science Future exhibition will be able to explore and interact with science, including being able to disappear before their own eyes.
A new exhibition called "Science Fiction, Science Future" will premiere at the Orlando Science Center
on Jan. 29 and will run through May 9.
The exhibition will focus on new and interesting interactions with technology via exhibits that allow guests to seemingly do the impossible.
Visitors can become invisible, move objects with their minds and interact with a robot that copies movements.
"Science Fiction, Science Future" will give visitors a chance to predict the future by drawing and describing what they believe houses, transportation and the planet will look like.
The Orlando Science Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets
for the entirety of the museum range from $15-21.
The Science Fiction, Science Future exhibition will premiere on Jan. 29 at the Orlando Science Center. It will run through May 9.
