Orlando to reopen emergency rental assistance portal, provide $6.8 million in back rent starting Feb. 1

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

The city of Orlando will reopen the portal for its emergency rental assistance program on Feb. 1. The U.S. Department of Treasury gave the city $6.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds for households that have been financially impacted during the pandemic.As before, the rental assistance payments will go directly to landlords.The city has its own eligibility requirements in addition to those of the Treasury Department, which include having a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. That works out to $61,050 for a family of four.Priority will be given to households at or below 50% of the area median income. An applicant’s monthly rent may not be more than $4,000.