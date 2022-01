Orlando Opera's 'The Secret River' set for televised encore performance this month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Opera Orlando

'The Secret River'

You've got one (?) more chance to see Opera Orlando's recent original production ofin the form of a televised "encore" screening on local public television station WUCF., Opera Orlando's first commissioned opera, was staged at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in December.The fantastical opera's music was composed by UCF professor Stella Sung with a libretto by Pulitzer-winner Mark Campbell. It's based on a Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings book of the same title."It aims to expand opera's appeal beyond its stereotypical audience through the fantastical, family-friendly fable of Calpurnia, a Black girl who saves her parents and rural community from ecological disaster with the aid of a wise woman, some animal friends and the power of her own poetic imagination," explainedcritic Seth Kubersky in hiscolumn..On Sunday, Jan. 30, at 4:30 p.m., will air on WUCF TV . As of this writing, it's a one-off showing, so be vigilant.