Things to do in Orlando this week, Jan. 19-25: Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, 'Ms. 45,' Mini-Digi-Fest, Moogits

Chloé van Soeterstède
Wednesday, Jan. 19
A Protean Assemblage
Multi-instrumentalist Syoma Klochko leads an ad-hoc ensemble of skilled players through an evening of free improvisation. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, $5.
The Royal Ballet & the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Eight dancers from the the Royal Ballet Covent Garden join the Royal Philharmonic for an evening of Tchaikovsky. Yes, pieces from Swan Lake and Nutcracker are on the program. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $60-$160.
Wednesday, Jan. 19 through Jan. 23
"Planet of the Grapes" is on demand at Orlando Fringe's Winter Mini-Digi-Fest
Mini-Digi-Fest
The cancellation of this year’s Fringe Winter Mini-Fest means that the Mini- Digi-Fest has been bumped up from online understudy to the starring role, and will now start a week earlier than announced with recordings of many scheduled shows available for streaming. Orlando Fringe, orlandofringe.org
, $10 per performance.
Thursday, Jan. 20
The Freedom Flyers, the Moogits
A night of fresh local sounds. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, $5.
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Grammy-winning young soul singer Bridges leads the RPO through an evening of original arrangements — and it's Bridges' first time in front of an orchestra., 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $59-$249.
The Runner
A one-night only screening of Boy Harsher's new short horror film. 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., Lil Indies, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, $5. (Update: The 8 p.m. showing is now sold out.)
Saturday, Jan. 22
Circuit Church
Free, outdoors electronic-music showcase returns. Headliner Danielfuzztone's gentle ambience is worth the trip alone. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, E. Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church
, free.
Jennifer Hudson
Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer Hudson fronts the RPO for a one-off and wide-ranging program of songs you know. and original orchestral arrangements put together by Hudson just for the evening. 8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $125-$750.
Ricardo Montaner
It's been a few years since legendary Argentinian-Venezuelan pop star Montaner has played the City Beautiful. He'll be bringing decades worth of hits. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live
, $59-$299.
Steeln' Peaches
Allman Brothers covers all night long. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, $15.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Joss Stone & Corinne Bailey Rae
Soulful Brit singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae have come across the pond for some U.S. dates, including this Dr. Phil engagement. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $39.50-$99.50.
The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
The Royal Philharmonic takes center stage for this night, teaming with Winter Park's Bach Festival Choir to tackle Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and more. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $49-$149.
Lost Noises Office
Multi-instrumentalist Syoma Klochko leads an ad-hoc ensemble of skilled players through an evening of free improvisation. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
, free.
Monday, Jan. 24
Focus Series: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4
Young French conductor Chloé van Soeterstède leads the OPO through a little of the Ludwig Van, plus Essie Montgomery's Starburst
and
Johann Nepomuk Hummel's Trumpet Concerto. 7 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org
, $10-$54.
Ms .45
Exclusive screening of the 1981 Abel Ferrara grindhouse classic. 7 p.m., Whippoorwill Beer House, 2425 E. South St., instagram.com/braindraintheater
, contact organizers for prices.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Ain't Too Proud
Fairwinds Broadway stages this Broadway musical telling the story of Motown legends the Temptations, 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $49.75-$129.75.
The Royal Tenenbaums
"Cult Classics" screening of the Salinger-iffic Wes Anderson ensemble film. 9:30 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
, $10.
Lyle Lovett
Americana master and country outlier Lovett will tear through a set of his best work backed up by, you guessed it, the RPO. 8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
, $49-$114.
Museums + Galleries:
Through May 8
American Modernisms at the Rollins Museum of Art
American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Through May 8
Art Encounters: Ally Is a Verb
Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Through Aug. 7
Cathedrals of Florida
Clyde Butcher’s photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida’s wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
, $20.
Through May 1
Connoisseurship & Collecting
Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
, $20.
Jan. 21–May 30
Contemporary Expressions
Display of 50 prints from UCF publishing collective Flying Horse Editions, in conjunction with UCF's contemporaneous exhibition. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
, $5.
Through Jan. 22
Eyewitness
Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel
photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com
, free.
Through Feb. 3
Flying Horse Editions Exhibition
Exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of Flying Horse Editions, the adventurous in-house UCF publishing collective. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
, free.
Through May 8
From Chaos to Order: Greek Geometric Art From the Sol Rabin Collection
First major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years to spotlight Greek art during the "Geometric" period. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma
, free.
Through Jan. 23
Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey
Central Florida artist Bokas’ paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
, $6.
