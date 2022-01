Things to do in Orlando this week, Jan. 19-25: Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, 'Ms. 45,' Mini-Digi-Fest, Moogits

click to enlarge photo by Jean-Charles Guichard

Our editors' selections of the best stuff to do this week.Multi-instrumentalist Syoma Klochko leads an ad-hoc ensemble of skilled players through an evening of free improvisation. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org , $5.Eight dancers from the the Royal Ballet Covent Garden join the Royal Philharmonic for an evening of Tchaikovsky. Yes, pieces from Swan Lake and Nutcracker are on the program. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $60-$160.The cancellation of this year’s Fringe Winter Mini-Fest means that the Mini- Digi-Fest has been bumped up from online understudy to the starring role, and will now start a week earlier than announced with recordings of many scheduled shows available for streaming. Orlando Fringe, orlandofringe.org , $10 per performance.A night of fresh local sounds. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org , $5.Grammy-winning young soul singer Bridges leads the RPO through an evening of original arrangements — and it's Bridges' first time in front of an orchestra., 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $59-$249.A one-night only screening of Boy Harsher's new short horror film. 8 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., Lil Indies, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org , $5.Free, outdoors electronic-music showcase returns. Headliner Danielfuzztone's gentle ambience is worth the trip alone. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, E. Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church , free.Grammy- and Oscar-winning performer Hudson fronts the RPO for a one-off and wide-ranging program of songs you know. and original orchestral arrangements put together by Hudson just for the evening. 8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $125-$750.It's been a few years since legendary Argentinian-Venezuelan pop star Montaner has played the City Beautiful. He'll be bringing decades worth of hits. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live , $59-$299.Allman Brothers covers all night long. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org , $15.Soulful Brit singer-songwriters Joss Stone and Corinne Bailey Rae have come across the pond for some U.S. dates, including this Dr. Phil engagement. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $39.50-$99.50.The Royal Philharmonic takes center stage for this night, teaming with Winter Park's Bach Festival Choir to tackle Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and more. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $49-$149.Multi-instrumentalist Syoma Klochko leads an ad-hoc ensemble of skilled players through an evening of free improvisation. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org , free.Young French conductor Chloé van Soeterstède leads the OPO through a little of the Ludwig Van, plus Essie Montgomery'sandJohann Nepomuk Hummel's Trumpet Concerto. 7 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org , $10-$54.Exclusive screening of the 1981 Abel Ferrara grindhouse classic. 7 p.m., Whippoorwill Beer House, 2425 E. South St., instagram.com/braindraintheater , contact organizers for prices.Fairwinds Broadway stages this Broadway musical telling the story of Motown legends the Temptations, 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $49.75-$129.75."Cult Classics" screening of the Salinger-iffic Wes Anderson ensemble film. 9:30 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org , $10.Americana master and country outlier Lovett will tear through a set of his best work backed up by, you guessed it, the RPO. 8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $49-$114.Through May 8American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Through May 8Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Through Aug. 7Clyde Butcher’s photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida’s wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org , $20.Through May 1Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org , $20.Jan. 21–May 30Display of 50 prints from UCF publishing collective Flying Horse Editions, in conjunction with UCF's contemporaneous exhibition. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org , $5.Through Jan. 22Retrospective of work by longtimephotographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com , free.Through Feb. 3Exhibition marking the 30th anniversary of Flying Horse Editions, the adventurous in-house UCF publishing collective. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu , free.Through May 8First major U.S. exhibition in over 20 years to spotlight Greek art during the "Geometric" period. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma , free.Through Jan. 23Central Florida artist Bokas’ paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org , $6.