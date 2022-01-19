Wednesday, January 19, 2022
The Flaming Lips are coming to Orlando this autumn
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jan 19, 2022 at 4:03 PM
click image
-
Photo by Blake Studdard, Atria Creative courtesy Flaming Lips/Facebook
We didn't realize that the Flaming Lips were set to play Orlando in the spring of this year, but since a number of U.S. dates have been pushed back a few months (including the Orlando stop) there's plenty of time to listen to Zaireeka
on repeat to pregame.
Originally set for April 1 (truly an ill-starred date), the new date for Flaming Lips in Orlando is Friday, Oct. 14, at the Hard Rock Live. Tickets for the April date will be honored.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, this show has been postponed. We can’t wait to see you in Orlando soon," said the band in a statement relayed via Hard Rock Live
.
This Orlando show is one of only two Florida shows on the entire 2022 itinerary
. These shows will mark the Flaming Lips' first round of live work since their "bubble shows
" in Oklahoma last year.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Flaming Lips, Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Music, Indie, Psych-Rock, Concert, Tour, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.