The Flaming Lips are coming to Orlando this autumn

click image Photo by Blake Studdard, Atria Creative courtesy Flaming Lips/Facebook

We didn't realize that the Flaming Lips were set to play Orlando in the spring of this year, but since a number of U.S. dates have been pushed back a few months (including the Orlando stop) there's plenty of time to listen toon repeat to pregame.Originally set for April 1 (truly an ill-starred date), the new date for Flaming Lips in Orlando is Friday, Oct. 14, at the Hard Rock Live. Tickets for the April date will be honored."Due to unforeseen circumstances, this show has been postponed. We can’t wait to see you in Orlando soon," said the band in a statement relayed via Hard Rock Live This Orlando show is one of only two Florida shows on the entire 2022 itinerary . These shows will mark the Flaming Lips' first round of live work since their " bubble shows " in Oklahoma last year.