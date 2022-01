Mount Dora Arts Festival returns for a 47th year this February

click to enlarge Instagram/Mount Dora Center for the Arts

The highly anticipated Mount Dora Arts Festival is returning for a 47th year this February.The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6, starting at 9 a.m and ending at 5 p.m. on both days. It all goes down at the lakefront historic district of downtown Mount Dora.The admission is completely free, just make sure to bring money to support the artists, and help out the local vendors. There is no age requirement for this event. Friends, family, and pets are welcome.Vendors at the festival will showcase oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, paintings, and clay sculptures, among other art forms. For the little ones check out the Kids Art Zone, where children are introduced to the arts and can get crafty.Artists from all over the country will be featured and of course, there will be entertainment such as live music. All local restaurants and shops that are within walking distance will be open during both days. There will be two big food courts if you want a variety of options to choose from. For more information, head here