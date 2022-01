Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Lake Nona on January 29

click to enlarge Photo via Lunar Lake Nona/Instagram

Ring in the Year of the Tiger at Lake Nona’s first-ever Lunar New Year celebration.The celebration of the new year will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nona Adventure Park. Bring your friends and family as the event is great for all ages.There will be many activities such as kid crafts for the little ones, a live DJ, Tai Chi demonstrations, feature Lion dancing, kung fu/taekwondo performers, a traditional gown fashion show for fashion lovers, and so much more.No matter which new year you’re ringing in, it’s not a party without food. Many Asian countries and cuisines will be represented by vendors throughout the park, including Uncle Dendog’s, Ding Tea, Pho Haven, Meng’s Kitchen, and Amy’s Mooncakes.Tickets start at $8, and there’s a family package for four starting at $24. For more information, head here