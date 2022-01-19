Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The Gist

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Lake Nona on January 29

Posted By on Wed, Jan 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LUNAR LAKE NONA/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Lunar Lake Nona/Instagram

Ring in the Year of the Tiger at Lake Nona’s first-ever Lunar New Year celebration.

The celebration of the new year will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nona Adventure Park. Bring your friends and family as the event is great for all ages.



There will be many activities such as kid crafts for the little ones, a live DJ, Tai Chi demonstrations, feature Lion dancing, kung fu/taekwondo performers, a traditional gown fashion show for fashion lovers, and so much more.

No matter which new year you’re ringing in, it’s not a party without food. Many Asian countries and cuisines will be represented by vendors throughout the park, including Uncle Dendog’s, Ding Tea, Pho Haven, Meng’s Kitchen, and Amy’s Mooncakes.

Tickets start at $8, and there’s a family package for four starting at $24. For more information, head here.

Location Details Nona Adventure Park
14086 Centerline Drive
South
Orlando, FL
Stadium
Map


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A record number of manatees have arrived at Blue Spring State Park (and you can watch them live) Read More

  2. Roger Stone calls Ron DeSantis 'Yale Harvard fat boy' after reports of rift between Florida Gov., Donald Trump Read More

  3. Oviedo Brewing has created the only NFT that's actually worth something Read More

  4. Ex-girlfriend of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is granted immunity before testifying in sex trafficking probe Read More

  5. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's 'Paws in the Park' is returning to Lake Eola on Feb. 12 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 19, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation