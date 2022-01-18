Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The Gist

Temptations Broadway musical 'Ain't Too Proud' opens its first Orlando show on Jan. 25

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations," a Broadway musical capturing the growth and personal difficulties of The Temptations, opens its first Orlando show on Jan. 25. - ORLANDO THEATRE
  • Orlando Theatre
  • "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations," a Broadway musical capturing the growth and personal difficulties of The Temptations, opens its first Orlando show on Jan. 25.

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations opens its first show in Orlando on Jan. 25 at the Walt Disney Theater in the Dr. Phillips Center.

The Broadway musical follows the rise to stardom of The Temptations, from their start in Detroit, Michigan through their success with Motown Records.



Ain't Too Proud covers their accomplishments as well as their in-group difficulties, including conflicts with personalities and political differences.

The musical features some of the group's most famous songs like "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."


The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday with tickets starting at $105. The musical will run at least one show each day until Jan. 30.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Roger Stone calls Ron DeSantis 'Yale Harvard fat boy' after reports of rift between Florida Gov., Donald Trump Read More

  2. Florida legislature considering bill that would overturn Orange County's ban on retail puppy sales Read More

  3. Florida had nearly half a million new COVID-19 cases last week Read More

  4. Middleman banks left millions of applicants without pandemic PPP loans after they were approved Read More

  5. Should strawberry shortcake be the state dessert of Florida? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation