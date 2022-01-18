Temptations Broadway musical 'Ain't Too Proud' opens its first Orlando show on Jan. 25

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations," a Broadway musical capturing the growth and personal difficulties of The Temptations, opens its first Orlando show on Jan. 25.
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations opens its first show in Orlando on Jan. 25 at the Walt Disney Theater in the Dr. Phillips Center.
The Broadway musical follows the rise to stardom of The Temptations, from their start in Detroit, Michigan through their success with Motown Records.
Ain't Too Proud covers their accomplishments as well as their in-group difficulties, including conflicts with personalities and political differences.
The musical features some of the group's most famous songs like "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone."
The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday with tickets starting at $105. The musical will run at least one show each day until Jan. 30.
