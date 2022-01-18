Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The Gist

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's 'Paws in the Park' is returning to Lake Eola on Feb. 12

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's 28th annual Paws in the Park pet festival will have doggy sports, adoptable pets and a pet costume contest and parade at Lake Eola Park on Feb.12.
  • Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
  • The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's 28th annual Paws in the Park pet festival will have doggy sports, adoptable pets and a pet costume contest and parade at Lake Eola Park on Feb.12.

The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s “Paws in the Park” festival is returning to Lake Eola Park for its 28th year on Feb. 12.

The pet festival will have adoptable pets, doggy sports, dock diving for dogs, a pet costume contest and a parade.



Paws in the Park will kick off at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Pet Alliance executive director Steve Bardy said that Pet Alliance is extra happy about the festival’s return after a very challenging year. Pet Alliance’s Orlando location caught fire this September and the building was almost totally destroyed.

“We could not think of anything better than gathering together outside with our incredible animal loving community and celebrating the deep love we all have for our furry family members and friends at what is always a fun-filled and memorable day for everyone,” Bardy said.

click to enlarge The 28th annual Paws in the Park pet festival by the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will return to Lake Eola Park with "human" and "canine" activities on Feb.12. - PET ALLIANCE OF GREATER ORLANDO
  • Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando
  • The 28th annual Paws in the Park pet festival by the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will return to Lake Eola Park with "human" and "canine" activities on Feb.12.






