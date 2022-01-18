Tuesday, January 18, 2022
New Orlando experimental supergroup Lost Noises Office debuts this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 1:36 PM
Lost Noises Office — a new local supergroup with members drawn from Obliterati, the Tangled Bell Ensemble and Alterity Chamber Orchestra — are holding their first live action this weekend, and it's a can't-miss proposition for a Sunday night.
Lost Noises Office has actually been around for a couple of years now, with initial momentum on the part of founding members Holly Tavel (keyboards/vocals) and Sarah Morrison (violin/viola) stalling due to the pandemic. The duo had previously collaborated in Obliterati
Percussionist Mario Schambon — who has worked with the likes of Damo Suzuki and Bradford Cox — was duly added to the group, and the final piece of the LNO puzzle was when oboist Beatriz Ramirez (Alterity, Belt & Ramirez) came into the fold. Expect the eclectic from this group of musicians.
Lost Noises Office say hello to the world
on Sunday, Jan. 23 at Will's Pub. Opening the show are fellow outliers Trotsky's Watercooler and Nigel John. The cover charge is zero dollars.
