Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Bloggytown

Ex-girlfriend of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's granted immunity before testifying in sex trafficking probe

Posted By on Tue, Jan 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM

PHOTO VIA FLICKR/GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Photo via Flickr/Gage Skidmore

When reporters caught Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend walking into an Orlando courthouse last week, we speculated that she was there to testify against the Florida representative in an ongoing sex trafficking probe. Turns out it was exactly what it looked like.

CBS reports that Gaetz's ex was granted immunity by prosecutors in exchange for her testimony against the congressman. While no charges have been filed, Gaetz has been under investigation for months for potential sex trafficking (possibly involving a minor) and obstruction of justice charges.



Gaetz has denied allegations from the start, first claiming he was caught up in an extortion plot involving his father. He went on to share documents that accused him of participating in an "orgy of underage prostitutes" in an attempt to clear his name. Since the initial rumors surfaced, many of Gaetz's colleagues and even family members have come out to call him a creep.

Gaetz appeared to be in real trouble when his former associate Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to a raft of federal charges and agreed to cooperate with investigators in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

Greenberg admitted to paying a sex worker who was then-underage and reports connected the girl to Gaetz. Further investigation into Gaetz and Greenberg's online relationship seemed to show the former Seminole County Tax Collector arranging escorts for Gaetz over Venmo.

As far as we know, a solid link between the illegal activities of Greenberg and Gaetz has not been established, though his ex's testimony might change matters. A source with knowledge of the investigation told CBS that Gaetz's ex was a key witness. Gaetz continues to call for the dissolution of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

