Should strawberry shortcake be the state dessert of Florida?

What's the first dessert you think of when you think of Florida? No, not that one . No, not that one either. If you made your way to strawberry shortcake, congrats. You've been added to a watchlist.Still that decidedly not-connected-to-Florida treat could become the state's official dessert if legislators have their way. Plant City Republican Rep. Lawrence McClure is behind the push to make the cake an official Florida delicacy That Lawrence would advocate for a strawberry-based cake makes sense. Plant City is the center of Florida's strawberry industry and the home of the annual Strawberry Festival . Still, we can't help but feel that honey nougat glace isn't getting it's chance to shine.