Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 14, 2022

The Gist

CDC's cruise ship restrictions will become voluntary this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jan 14, 2022 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FACEBOOK/PORT CANAVERAL
  • Screenshot via Facebook/Port Canaveral

Though we are currently seeing more cases of coronavirus than ever across the nation, and many cruises are being forced to cancel due to severe outbreaks, the CDC will allow its restrictions on cruise operations to expire this weekend.

In place of the list of precautions under the CDC's conditional sailing order, the agency is creating a voluntary program that cruise lines can opt into. Currently, all 92 ships that sail from the United States are under investigation by the CDC for cases of coronavirus presumably contracted or spread while sailing.



The logic seems to be of the sort that killed the Voting Rights Act. Cruise ships are operating somewhat safely under the restrictions, therefore the restrictions are no longer needed. The CDC is assuming that the ships will continue to act in the best interest of their passengers without regulators requiring it. As we all know, the cruise ship industry is a beacon of above-board activity and trustworthiness.

Related Disney Cruises join Carnival, Royal Caribbean in requiring vaccinations for passengers
Disney Cruise Line is the latest company to require vaccines for guests travelling from Florida.
Disney Cruises join Carnival, Royal Caribbean in requiring vaccinations for passengers
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

Several cruise operators, eager to avoid another stoppage like the one that halted the entire industry at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, have begun requiring vaccination for all eligible passengers. It remains to be seen if those mandates will stay once the CDC is no longer subjected them to scrutiny.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Donald Trump all but calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a coward over coy response to COVID-19 booster questions Read More

  2. Mills 50's Bites & Bubbles lands in OpenTable's Top 100 US restaurants for 2021 Read More

  3. Florida Man Hulk Hogan incorrectly suggests Betty White died from getting COVID-19 booster Read More

  4. Orange County COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 40% Read More

  5. Authorities release details about comedian Bob Saget's death in Orlando hotel room Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation