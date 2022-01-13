Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Thursday, January 13, 2022

The Heard

Universal Orlando reveals Mardi Gras musical lineup including Styx, Khalid and Marshmello

Posted By on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge Styx - PHOTO BY RICK DIAMOND COURTESY THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Rick Diamond courtesy the artists
  • Styx
Universal will be bringing back their big Mardi Gras celebrations starting in February, complete with a massive, just-unveiled lineup to bands and performers to really get the party started.

This year's musical roster has some very surprising names, with a little something for the youngs (Marshmello, Khalid), olds (Diana Ross, Styx) and even those right in the middle (LL Cool J, Sugar Ray). All performances will happen at the Music Plaza stage, right near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster.



Here's the full lineup:

Feb. 5: Sugar Ray
Febr. 12: Diana Ross
Feb. 19: Barenaked Ladies
Feb. 20: Styx
Feb. 26: Jon Pardi
March 5: LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip
March 6: Marshmello
March 12: Lee Brice
March 13: Becky G
March 18: Khalid
March 19: Seal
March 20: Gavin DeGraw
March 25: The Revivalists
March 26: Jimmie Allen
March 27: Jason Derulo

Mardi Gras revelry will run from  Feb. 5-April 24 and will also include a Mardi Gras parade (on select dates), international cuisine with tastes from around the world and even a Mardi Gras-themed tribute store.

Mardi Gras events are covered in regular theme park admission to Universal Orlando.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication.

