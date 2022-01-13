Universal Orlando reveals Mardi Gras musical lineup including Styx, Khalid and Marshmello

click to enlarge Photo by Rick Diamond courtesy the artists

Styx

Universal will be bringing back their big Mardi Gras celebrations starting in February, complete with a massive, just-unveiled lineup to bands and performers to really get the party started.This year's musical roster has some very surprising names, with a little something for the youngs (Marshmello, Khalid), olds (Diana Ross, Styx) and even those right in the middle (LL Cool J, Sugar Ray). All performances will happen at the Music Plaza stage, right near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster.Here's the full lineup:Sugar Ray: Diana RossBarenaked LadiesStyxJon PardiLL Cool J featuring DJ Z-TripMarshmelloLee BriceBecky GKhalidSealGavin DeGrawThe RevivalistsJimmie AllenJason DeruloMardi Gras revelry will run from Feb. 5-April 24 and will also include a Mardi Gras parade (on select dates), international cuisine with tastes from around the world and even a Mardi Gras-themed tribute store.Mardi Gras events are covered in regular theme park admission to Universal Orlando.