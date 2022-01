Orlando Home & Garden Show returns to Convention Center this weekend

click to enlarge

The Orlando Home & Garden Show will return this weekend for a 13th year of gathering plant parents, novices looking to improve their homes and anyone willing to learn about homes.The show will be at the Orange County Convention Center’s west concourse from Jan. 14-16. The show will focus on home improvement, outdoor living and shopping. Admission is free.The home improvement show will have builders, remodelers and experts who focus on kitchens, baths, home security, and solar and energy efficiency.Guests can also find landscapers, plants, patios and outdoor amenities like fire pits and fountains at the outdoor living show.The Home & Garden Show will also have 30-minute seminars each day. Some seminars will cover cooking, energy efficiency, landscaping and growing herbs and vegetables. You can find the seminar schedule here The show is from noon-6 p.m. on Jan. 14, from 10 a.m.-noon on Jan. 15. and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Jan. 16.