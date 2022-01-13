Thursday, January 13, 2022
New-look Mystery Science Theater 3000 bring their 'Time Bubble' tour to Orlando this month
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jan 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Photo courtesy Portland 5/Instagram
MST3K host Emily Marsh and Crwo
The Mystery Science Theater 3000 crew — bolstered by some new faces — are heading out on the road (*knocks on wood
*) on their "Time Bubble
" tour and are landing in Orlando at the end of this month.
The tour starts in Dallas on Jan. 15 before finally winding down in Florida at the end of the month - with shows in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando. "Time Bubble" features newer cast members
Nate Begle, Yvonne Freese, Emily Marsh and Conor McGiffin. The new-look MST3K will still be roasting the best of the worst in science-fiction cinema. Are they going to go topical and revisit their skewering of SST: Death Flight
, or are we just too up-to-our-necks in it right now?
The MST3K crew bring their "Time Bubble"
to the Plaza Live on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now through AXS
.
